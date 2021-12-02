Quake Remaster Gets a New Horde Mode and “Honey” Add-On from MachineGames
Earlier this year, Bethesda and id Software released a new 4K remaster of the seminal shooter Quake, but they didn't stop there. They’re continuing to update the game and today they added some significant new content in the form of a Horde Mode and a map add-on, both from Wolfenstein developer MachineGames. You can get a peek at Horde Mode, which supports up to 4 co-op players, below.
Here are a few more details about what you can expect from Horde Mode:
Horde Mode
Overview
- All new multiplayer PvE experience designed by MachineGames
- Supports 1 - 4 players or bots in local multiplayer and online modes (Custom matches only)
- Playable on all difficulty levels
- Includes 4 new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode
Rules
- Score points by killing enemies
- Kill multiple enemies in quick succession for bonus points
- Your progression is reset after the last player dies
- Every 3rd wave has bosses but once you clear it, you get a Silver key to unlock more weapons and items
- After the 9th wave, you get a gold key to unlock the exit, or you can keep fighting as long as you are able
- Monsters have a chance of dropping quad damage and the pentagram of protection (powerups last for 5 seconds once picked up and despawn if not picked up after 10 seconds)
Quake is also getting a new map add-on entitled “Honey,” which tasks players with exploring a foggy, atmospheric underground town that hides a dark secret. Interestingly, Honey was originally created years ago as a mod by MachineGames senior level designer Christian Grawer, but now it joins the game proper.
Quake Update 2 also includes the usual array of bug fixes and tweaks – you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.
The remastered Quake is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter