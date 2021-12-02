Quake Remaster Gets a New Horde Mode and “Honey” Add-On from MachineGames

Earlier this year, Bethesda and id Software released a new 4K remaster of the seminal shooter Quake, but they didn't stop there. They’re continuing to update the game and today they added some significant new content in the form of a Horde Mode and a map add-on, both from Wolfenstein developer MachineGames. You can get a peek at Horde Mode, which supports up to 4 co-op players, below.

Here are a few more details about what you can expect from Horde Mode:

Horde Mode Overview All new multiplayer PvE experience designed by MachineGames

Supports 1 - 4 players or bots in local multiplayer and online modes (Custom matches only)

Playable on all difficulty levels

Includes 4 new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode Rules Score points by killing enemies

Kill multiple enemies in quick succession for bonus points

Your progression is reset after the last player dies

Every 3rd wave has bosses but once you clear it, you get a Silver key to unlock more weapons and items

After the 9th wave, you get a gold key to unlock the exit, or you can keep fighting as long as you are able

Monsters have a chance of dropping quad damage and the pentagram of protection (powerups last for 5 seconds once picked up and despawn if not picked up after 10 seconds)

Quake is also getting a new map add-on entitled “Honey,” which tasks players with exploring a foggy, atmospheric underground town that hides a dark secret. Interestingly, Honey was originally created years ago as a mod by MachineGames senior level designer Christian Grawer, but now it joins the game proper.

Quake Update 2 also includes the usual array of bug fixes and tweaks – you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

The remastered Quake is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch.