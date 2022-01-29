The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 Fan Remake Has Us Thirsting For a Proper Next-gen Remake 

A new Unreal Engine 5 fan showcase has been released, showing off The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time running in the new engine.

Created by YouTuber ‘RwanLink’, this fan remake of 1998's N64 Zelda installment shows the series’ iconic Lake Hylia running in Epic's upcoming new graphic engine, and boy, does this video has fans (me included) thirsting for a proper remake on the current-gen hardware.

“The goal of this series is to reimagine these different environments as if they exist in real life using the Unreal Engine 5 and also to become a better artist in general", the Unreal Engine and 3D artist writes. “As a director, I also plan to present each of them with a cinematic. Even though I'm not a game developer, I also take the time to learn how to code to have a playable character and show you those environments from a third-person perspective.”

Check out the Unreal Engine 5 Ocarina of Time showcase down below:

For those interested, 'RwanLink' recreated Ocarina of Time's Kakariko Village within Unreal Engine 5 last month as well.

Ocarina of Time is considered one of the best, if not THE best, installments in The Legend of Zelda franchise. The title was released for the N64 back in 1998 and is one of those titles that really deserve a proper next-gen remake. Unfortunately, we don't see this happening anytime soon, if not ever. The title is currently playable on the Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Nintendo 3DS owners are also able to play the remastered 3D version. We’ve included part of the official press release for 2011's 3DS version: