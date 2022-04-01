Classic DOOM Looks Quite Impressive With Ray Tracing in New Video

The very first entry in the DOOM series features dated visuals, but they still can look quite impressive with the addition of ray tracing.

Sultim_t, who also added ray tracing via path tracing to Half-Life and Serious Sam The First Encounter shared today on their YouTube channel a new video that shows the very first entry in the series created by id Software running with real-time path tracing, achieving visual effects that are as close as possible to actual ray tracing. The video also provides a quick comparison with the vanilla version, which makes the updated visuals look even more impressive.

The source code and a playable build of this updated version of DOOM can be found on GitHub.

This isn't the first time that a classic game like DOOM by id Software has been updated with ray tracing. Back in 2019, a reimagining of Quake II, Quake II RTX, has been released on Steam, showcasing how ray tracing can improve the visuals of old games.