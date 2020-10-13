Prime Day 2020 is offering the chance to pick up a brand new iPad 8 for just $199. You can save up to $59 on a brand new 2020 iPad Pro model as well.

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 Offers Stunning Deals on Apple's iPad, Including Eighth-Generation Model and 2020 iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic

Apple is offering everyone a chance to get onboard the iPad bandwagon. Right now, you can get a brand new iPad 8 complete with the A12 Bionic chip starting at just $299. If you want to go 'pro' then the 2020 iPad Pro is the way to go, with savings of up to $59 available, depending on the model you choose.

The iPad 8 is a no-nonsense tablet that packs all the features you need to get things done. And with Apple Pencil support, it's the best tablet available out there if you are a student or just love writing down stuff old-school style. Thanks to the A12 Bionic processor, you can indulge in things like gaming without dropping any frames.

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

If you are looking for every ounce of power, then the iPad Pro 2020 is what you should be looking at right now. With its powerful A12Z processor and ProMotion display, everything is fast and fluid, just the way it should be.

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

