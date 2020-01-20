Disintegration Multiplayer Betas Get an Action-Heavy Trailer and New Details

As we reported last week, Disintegration will be offering up two betas – one closed, one open – over the next couple weeks, and now developer V1 Interactive is building excitement for them with a new trailer. The video isn’t long, but it packs in more actual gameplay than any previous trailers for the game. You can check it for yourself, below.

Looking good! Disintegration is being made by some of the key minds behind the Halo franchise, so it should bring it on the gameplay front. Here’s a bit more information about the upcoming betas that we didn’t report previously:

Disintegration Closed and Open Multiplayer Betas Dated, Basic PC Requirements Revealed

Game Modes Available Retrieval – In Retrieval, the first game mode, players compete in two intense rounds in which one team attempts to deliver a payload which can only be carried by their ground crew while the other team defends.

Control – In the second game mode, Control, two teams vie for domination over various capture points. Players must ensure their ground crew are alive and within the zone as this is the only way to accrue score to win the match. Additional Information Players will be able to play with seven of the final game’s unique crews in the beta, such as the damage-boosting Tech Noir or the nuke-launching Warhedz. The purpose of the betas is to ensure stability and collect feedback ahead of when the game launches later this year.

The Disintegration closed beta will run from January 28 at 8am PT to January 29 at 11:59pm PT. The open beta will run from January 31 to February 1 (specific times have not been announced). You can still sign up for the closed beta right here.

Disintegration is slated to hit PC, Xbox One, and PS4 sometime this Spring. Want to know more? If you’ve got a few minutes to spare, do check out Wccftech’s full interview with the game’s developers.