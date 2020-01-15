Disintegration Closed and Open Multiplayer Betas Dated, Basic PC Requirements Revealed

Eager to go hands-on with Disintegration, the upcoming tactical strategy-shooter hybrid from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto? Well, you’ll get your chance soon, and the game’s betas kick off in just a couple weeks. Disintegration will be getting both a closed and open beta on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and you can sign up for the closed beta right now.

The Disintegration closed beta will run from January 28 at 8am PT to January 29 at 11:59pm PT. The open beta will run from January 31 to February 1 (specific times have not been announced). Basic PC requirements have also been revealed, and they’re pretty reasonable.

CPU

i5 5th Generation or Ryzen 5 1600

GPU

GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 480

RAM

8GB

Resolution

1920X1080

Need to know more about Disintegration? Do can check out Wccftech’s full interview with the game’s developers. Here’s the game’s official description:

In Earth’s near future, climate extremes, overpopulation, food shortages, and a global pandemic led to nations collapsing and humankind on the brink of extinction. Scientists adopted a means in which the human brain was removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature; a process known as Integration. It was meant to be a temporary solution to an unavoidable crisis. With no desire to reverse the process, the post-humanist Integrated stratified, calling themselves the Rayonne. Global war soon erupted, and Rayonne forces now seek to hunt down any remaining humans, forcing their integration, and destroying those who don’t share their views. In Disintegration, you play an Integrated character named Romer. He’s one of many who rebelled and are now outlawed by the Rayonne. It’s up to you to lead a small group of these Outlaws, people who have chosen to fight back and survive, into a brighter future where we protect those they care about and hope to one day become human again.

Disintegration is slated to hit PC, Xbox One, and PS4 sometime this Spring.

