Disco Elysium’s First Big Update Adds Hardcore Mode and Ultrawide Support

The breakout indie game of 2020 has just dropped its first big content update. Disco Elysium isn’t exactly a traditional RPG, there’s no combat to be found, but the game is nonetheless getting a hardcore mode that will force you to really think about how you play. On the technical front, the update also introduces supports for Ultrawide monitors. You can check out a spiffy new ultrawide trailer, below.

Here’s a rundown of how Disco Elysium’s hardcore mode will work:

You will fail more – The difficulty of every Check goes up, bringing down your chances of success. Solving this case without being a Total Disaster Cop is even harder than normal.

You're going to be poorer – You'll have even less money, meaning there's less for you to pick up. Better get used to picking up every scrap you can find…

Prices have gone up – Pharmaceutical prices have gone up, which means failing costs you even more and they don't heal you as much.

You'll need to turn to the hard stuff – Booze and cigarettes are going to help you a lot, sweet ciggies clearing your head and extra drink to build courage will become more of a necessity on this playthrough.

Most treasured possessions – The few possessions you do have become more important, make sure to treasure what you have!

You'll have to think more carefully – The Thought Cabinet debuffs are more painful when you're already liable to fail. One the flip side, the bonuses' thoughts offer might push you down paths you wouldn't otherwise take.

You'll level up faster – Failing builds character. You'll gain extra token amounts of XP every time you finish a task and you'll level faster and higher, if only marginally.

Disco Elysium is available now on PC and will hit Xbox One and PS4 sometime in 2020. The game is currently 20 percent off as part of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, and definitely worth the money – check out Wccftech’s 9.5 out of 10 review here.