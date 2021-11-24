Steam Autumn Sale Offers Deals on New World, Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic and More PC Hits
Black Friday is almost upon us, which means the big 2021 Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off! You can grab deals on thousands of games, including big multiplatform games like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as PC-exclusive hits like New World, Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic, and Death’s Door. Here’s a quick selection of some of the best deals (unlike some past years, there are no flash deals, so browse at your leisure):
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - 50% off
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - 50% off
- Crusader Kings III - 20% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 - 50% off
- Deathloop - 50% off
- Death's Door - 25% off
- Deep Rock Galactic - 50% off
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - 50% off
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - 60% off
- Doom Eternal - 75% off
- Europa Universalis IV - 75% off
- Grim Dawn - 75% off
- Guardians of the Galaxy - 50% off
- Half-Life: Alyx - 50% off
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - 50% off
- Hell Let Loose - 25% off
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 50% off
- Humankind - 20% off
- Inscryption - 20% off
- New World - 25% off
- No Man's Sky - 50% off
- Planet Zoo - 70% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 50% off
- Stardew Valley - 40% off
- Stellaris - 75% off
- The Ascent - 25% off
- The Elder Scrolls Online - Blackwood - 67% off
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - 40% off
- Valheim - 20% off
- Wasteland 3 - 67% off
You can check out the full list of Steam games on sale here. And once you’re all shopped out, you can also nominate games for this year’s Steam Awards! Winners will be announced on January 3.
The Steam Autumn Sale will continue until December 1. What do you think? See any deals you just can’t pass up? Personally, I think it might be time to give Death’s Door a try.