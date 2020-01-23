Steam Lunar New Year Sale Delivers Deals on Star Wars Jedi, Resident Evil 2, and More

As expected, the Steam Lunar New Year Sale kicked off today, offering a solid array of deals on the latest games. Get discounts on big 2019 hits like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as well as some PC-exclusive favorites like Total War: Three Kingdoms and Age of Empires II.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best Steam Lunar New Year deals:

During the Lunar New Year Sale, you can also open red envelopes, which will award you coins you can spend on coupons that will give you an additional $5 off your chosen game, as well as chat stickers and other goodies. You’re allowed to buy up to two of the $5 coupons. Oh, and hey, don’t forget that all Half-Life games are free until the release of Half-Life: Alyx in March.

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale will run until January 27. If you’re looking for even more bargains, key reseller Fanatical is also doing their own Lunar New Year Sale, which includes some unique deals, including discounts on yet-to-be-released games like Resident Evil 3.