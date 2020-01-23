Steam Lunar New Year Sale Delivers Deals on Star Wars Jedi, Resident Evil 2, and More
As expected, the Steam Lunar New Year Sale kicked off today, offering a solid array of deals on the latest games. Get discounts on big 2019 hits like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as well as some PC-exclusive favorites like Total War: Three Kingdoms and Age of Empires II.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best Steam Lunar New Year deals:
- Ace Combat 7 - 50% off
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - 25% off
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 60% off
- Civilization VI - 75% off
- Code Vein - 30% off
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - 25% off
- Disco Elysium - 20% off
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - 50% off
- Doom - 70% off
- Frostpunk - 60% off
- Hollow Knight - 50% off
- Hunt: Showdown - 30% off
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - 50% off
- Life is Strange 2 - 75% off
- Monster Hunter: World - 20% off
- No Man's Sky - 50% off
- Rainbow Six Siege - 60% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 20% off
- Remnant: From the Ashes - 30% off
- Resident Evil 2 - 67% off
- Rocket League - 50% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 20% off
- Stellaris - 75% off
- The Witcher 3 - 70% off
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - 25% off
During the Lunar New Year Sale, you can also open red envelopes, which will award you coins you can spend on coupons that will give you an additional $5 off your chosen game, as well as chat stickers and other goodies. You’re allowed to buy up to two of the $5 coupons. Oh, and hey, don’t forget that all Half-Life games are free until the release of Half-Life: Alyx in March.
The Steam Lunar New Year Sale will run until January 27. If you’re looking for even more bargains, key reseller Fanatical is also doing their own Lunar New Year Sale, which includes some unique deals, including discounts on yet-to-be-released games like Resident Evil 3.