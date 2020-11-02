Diablo Immortal Had ‘Hugely Enthusiastic’ Internal Response, Will Soon Begin External Regional Testing

It's been a while since we heard about Diablo Immortal, the mobile version of Diablo that received so much blowback when it first announced at BlizzCon 2018. Development continues behind the scenes, however, and Activision Blizzard's President & Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre provided an update in the company's latest investors call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha).

Apparently, the current version of Diablo Immortal has received a great internal response and is soon to begin 'external regional testing' as customary for mobile releases. Alegre also confirmed that there are other Blizzard mobile games in the works, though we already knew that.

Activision Blizzard Delivers a Big Q3 Thanks to the CoD: Modern Warfare/Warzone Juggernaut

[...] And finally, amongst multiple Blizzard mobile titles under development Diablo Immortal saw a hugely enthusiastic response in internal testing in the third quarter and will soon enter external regional testing.

In other Blizzard news, the company is also about to launch World of Warcraft's eight expansion and Alegre was happy to announce there's a lot of anticipation for it.

In World of Warcraft, for example, we've seen unprecedented engagement trends since the subscriber base doubled following the launch of Classic last year. Presales of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion are the highest we've seen at this stage ahead of any release. The team has determined build on this momentum, incorporating the community's feedback from testing to ensure that the expansion delights and engages players over a sustained period. The response has been extremely positive so far, particularly around the new character customization options and the new player experience, which not only streamlines how players enter the game, but allows current players to seamlessly level up new characters in previous expansions. Blizzard has the largest team ever working on ensuring Shadowlands meets all of our players' highest expectations and to deliver more frequent major content launches across both the modern game and classic in the years ahead.

Blizzard moved this year's BlizzCon to February 19th and 20th, 2021. We're likely to get updates on Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and more there.