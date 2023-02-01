World of Warcraft Trading Post is Now Open, Allowing Players to Exchange Tender for Rotating Cosmetics

The previously announced in-game Trading Post in World of Warcraft has opened shop, allowing players to exchange earned Tender for a rotating collection of cosmetics.

Located just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar, the Trading Post allows players to exchange their earned Trader's Tender for a range of cosmetic items for their characters. Tender can be earned via various in-game activities, and players with an active account are also awarded 500 Trader's Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache.

The mystical, magical cosmetics that can be purchased via the Trading Post rotate regularly, and currently include items such as a Celestial Steed, a Garrlok pet, the Iridescent Warcloak, Wanderer's Rosey Trappings, a Fetid Bouquet, the Fury of the Firelord, the Shard of Frozen Secrets, and more.

Down below we've included some more information about this exciting new feature for World of Warcraft:

THE TRAVELER'S LOG

Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.

WHAT A TENDER MOMENT

As a way of saying “Thank you” to the community for continuing to play World of Warcraft with us, we will be awarding a bonus 500 Trader’s Tender to players who purchase Dragonflight and add it to their account†. This bonus Trader’s Tender will also be rewarded retroactively to players who have already purchased Dragonflight. Players can collect this bonus Trader’s Tender once the Trading Post feature goes live from their Collector’s Cache.

For more information about the Trading Post, be sure to visit Blizzard's earlier post on the feature right here.