BlizzConline Dates Announced: February 19-20th, 2021

The first details for BlizzConline, the first all-digital version of Blizzard's own conference, were shared today by the company after the regular version of BlizzCon got canceled in late May due to COVID-19.

BlizzConline will take place on February 19th and 20th, 2021. No further information is available as of yet, other than that Community Showcases will still go on, even remotely. There's a Cosplay Exhibition, a Talent Spotlight, a 'March of the Murlocs', as well as contests in the Cosplay, Art, and Digital Storytelling categories; you can find out more about those below.

Cosplay Contest

Entry Deadline: January 4, 2021

The cosplay contest is always one of the highlights of BlizzCon—and even if we won’t be sharing a physical stage together, we still want to give top-notch cosplay creators a chance to showcase their skills in the virtual spotlight.

The BlizzConline Cosplay Contest will feature four categories:

Best Blizzard Character – Recognizing outstanding interpretations of iconic heroes and villains from the worlds of Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, StarCraft, and Warcraft.

Recognizing outstanding interpretations of iconic heroes and villains from the worlds of Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, StarCraft, and Warcraft. Best Blizzard Weapons & Armor – Recognizing the exemplary craftsmanship that goes into building epic, battlefield-worthy gear.

Recognizing the exemplary craftsmanship that goes into building epic, battlefield-worthy gear. Best Modern Creation – Recognizing expertise in working with materials such as foams and plastics, and incorporating 3D printing, electronics, and technology.

Recognizing expertise in working with materials such as foams and plastics, and incorporating 3D printing, electronics, and technology. Best Traditional Creation – Recognizing masterful skill in working with materials such as fabric, leather, metal, and wood.

Our judges will determine one winner in each of the four categories—and from among those, they’ll also determine one overall best cosplay winner, all of whom will be revealed to the world during the BlizzConline broadcast. (Note that you do not need to choose which categories you want to be considered for—the judges will determinate that as part of the judging process.)

Because the contest is taking place entirely online, the videos and photos you send may be displayed as part of the show, so keep that in mind when you’re prepping your entries.

Art Contest

Entry Deadline: January 4, 2021

We’re putting out a call for your original artwork for the BlizzConline Art Contest! Whether you’re painting a valiant hero, sculpting an iconic villain, illustrating a memorable moment from inside your game (or out), this is your chance to shine a spotlight on your artistic talent. If you’re looking for something to spark your creativity, Blizzard’s 30th anniversary is this February, so consider drawing on your skills to mark the occasion.

Prizes will be awarded to first-, second-, and third-place works of art, and winners will be featured in a segment during the BlizzConline broadcast.

Digital Storytelling Contest

Entry Deadline: January 4, 2021

The Digital Storytelling Contest invites aspiring digital filmmakers and moviemaking auteurs to create an original, story-driven short based on Blizzard’s game universes. As with the Art Contest, we’re inviting you to draw inspiration from across 30 years of Blizzard history. That could mean retelling an epic story with your own spin; imagining a collision of iconic characters from different times or universes; or exploring wherever your creativity takes you. Your short can feature live action, animation, in-game footage, or a mix of all three.

Prizes will go to first-, second-, and third-place winners, and the world will get the opportunity to watch your story unfold during the BlizzConline broadcast.