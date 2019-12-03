Destiny 2’s fourth major expansion, Shadowkeep, was released back in October, and as with the previous expansion Forsaken, Bungie is spreading the new content across several “seasons.” We just wrapped Season of the Undying, and now Bungie has dated and detailed Season of Dawn. It seems the new season will revolve heavily around time travel as you'll once again be aiding the warlock Osiris. The season also sees Saint-14, a legendary Titan featured heavily in Destiny lore, step into the limelight. Check out a trailer for Season of Dawn, below.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from Season of Dawn:

Defend the Timeline With the Vex Invasion defeated, Osiris calls upon you to face a new threat. Stop a council of Cabal Psion Flayers from manipulating time and undoing our victory against the Red Legion. Repair the Sundial Turn Back Time - Journey through time to save the legendary hero Saint-14.

The Sundial - Defend the Sundial from the Cabal in an all-new 6-player matchmade activity.

Earn New Weapons - Choose which weapons to earn by completing Timelost weapon frames. Seasonal Artifact - The Lantern of Osiris Upgrade The Lantern of Osiris to increase your Power and unlock seasonal gameplay mods.

Much of the new seasonal content is free, although some of it requires you to buy the $10 Season of Dawn pass. Here’s a breakdown of the free and paid content:

Free Content Free Seasonal Rank Rewards

Seasonal Artifact: The Lantern of Osiris

Help Osiris fix the timeline by restoring Obelisks on four destinations

Unlock the Seasonal Armor Set: Righteous

Progress through Season ranks to earn the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry Season Pass Content Instantly unlock the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Play the new 6-player activity: The Sundial

Exotic Quests, Seasonal Armor Sets, and Ornaments

New Triumphs, Bounties, and Seasonal Lore Books

Exotic Emote, Ghost, Ornament, and Finisher

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season of Dawn runs from December 10 until March 9.