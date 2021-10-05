Bloodborne PlayStation 5 Remaster Is in Development by Bluepoint; A Sequel Is Also in the Works – Rumor

A Bloodborne PlayStation 5 remaster is currently in the works by Bluepoint Games, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on Twitter, Colin Moriarty, who proved to be reliable in the past, having revealed that a Demon's Souls remake was in the works before the official announcement, stated that Bluepoint may be on a journey to Yharnam.

I'm hearing through the grapevine Bluepoint may be on a journey to Yharnam. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) October 4, 2021

On Discord, as reported by Reddit user meatsmack69, Colin Moriarty further elaborated on the matter, saying that Bluepoint Games is currently working not only on a Bloodborne PlayStation 5 remaster, but also on a sequel. The source of this information seems to be reliable, as they revealed the Wolverine game by Insomniac before its official announcement last month.

As we have heard so many rumors about Bloodborne getting remastered for PlayStation 5 and PC in the past few months, and nothing hasn't been announced so far, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. Colin Moriarty proved to be reliable in the past, however, so today's rumors may end up being true.

Bloodborne is currently available on PlayStation 4. We will keep you updated on this rumored remaster as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.