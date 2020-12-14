Sony and developer Bluepoint Games have rolled out a big new Demon’s Souls PS5 update.

Although patch notes are absent at the moment of writing, the patch appears to be a major one as it weighs in at roughly 7.75GB on Sony’s new console. To date, this is the largest patch since the game’s global launch last month with the first two updates clocking in at roughly 1GB combined.

Luminar (LAZR) May Have Lost Some of Its Luster To Velodyne (VLDR) and Innoviz but Investors Should Not Ignore Its Healthy Prospects

As said, no official release notes have been shared just yet, but reports seem to indicate that it includes some changes to the game’s network settings, including a fix to show the correct latency in the server selection screen.

In addition, the “Invasion Limit” in the network settings has been removed, and users are reporting that message appraisals are now being displayed correctly and no longer overlap. As mentioned on the PS5 Reddit, the new update also fixes Activity Cards on the PS5 UI for warping to different worlds in the game.

Aside from these changes, various players are reporting that the update addresses several exploits that players have been using.

We’ll update as soon as the official release notes for this update become available.

Demon’s Souls is available now globally for PS5. Developed by Bluepoint Games, the game is a faithful remake of the original PS3 title from 2009. Be sure to read our very own review of the game right here. Down below you'll find a tiny part of Nathan Birch's review alongside the game's launch trailer and official description:

"Bluepoint’s exemplary work on Demon’s Souls completely transforms the game. The diamond in the rough has been polished to a high shine. This is, quite simply, one of the richest, most believable, and immersive RPG worlds I’ve ever delved into."