A Bloodborne PC Port Is Already Finished – Rumor

The development of a Bloodborne PC port is finished, and Bluepoint Games is indeed working on a remaster of the original game and a sequel, according to a reliable leaker.

Speaking on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Shpeshal Nick revealed that multiple sources have confirmed to him that the PC port of the PlayStation 4 exclusive action role-playing game developed by From Software is finished. These sources also corroborated the rumors of Bluepoint Games working on a remaster of the original release and a sequel.

Dark Souls 3 Versus Bloodborne DLC Final Bosses Battle Video Shows How Far the Modding Scene Has Gone

Interestingly enough, Shpeshal Nick also provided proof to the moderators of the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit before Colin Moriarty talked about the Bloodborne remaster and sequel a few weeks back. While we still have to take this with a grain of salt, it seems more and more likely that Bloodborne will make its comeback soon in some form.

Just leaving a comment to say that whilst nick didn't comment this leak directly, he has shared proof with us privately and he did hear about these rumours. Moreover, it was shown to us just before Colin Moriarty actually commented on it a few weeks ago. So there's no chance Nick could be bandwaggoning as I've seen a few users speculate. This rumour has more credibility than most and nick has indeed heard this information.

It has been some time since we heard anything regarding the Bloodborne PC port. In August 2020, it was revealed that a big playtest round was held the previous month, the port was pretty much finished, and that it apparently won't run above 60 FPS.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4. We will keep you updated on the PC port, remaster and sequel as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.