Demon’s Souls 1.003 Update Addresses Stability Issues; Dev Is Working on Other Improvements and Fixes

A new Demon's Souls update is now live, addressing stability issues.

The 1.003 update went live earlier today, but no update notes have been made available. Developer Bluepoint took to Twitter a few minutes ago to confirm that the update addresses some stability issues. The team is also working on other fixes, such as the gold coin glitch fix, and other improvements.

Earlier today we released a patch fixing a few stability issues. We are listening to the community and continuing to work on fixes such as the gold coin glitch and other improvements. Thank you for all of the love and support as we make #DemonsSoulsPS5 an even better experience.

The PlayStation 5 Demon's Souls remake is among the best PlayStation 5 launch games. Bluepoint Games created an excellent remake featuring amazing visuals and the same challenging experience featured in the original PlayStation 3 release.

The most underappreciated Souls game is ready to take its place atop the pantheon. Demon’s Souls has always been one of From Software’s most intricate, atmospheric, and satisfyingly-challenging games and Bluepoint’s technically-impeccable remake elevates it to a new level with beautiful, fluid visuals and an assortment of smart gameplay tweaks. All From Software fans need this game, and even those who have struggled with their games should consider giving it a try. Once you start playing Demon’s Souls you’ll be hard-pressed to exorcise the game from your PS5.

Demon's Souls is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide.