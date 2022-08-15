Menu
Deliver Us Mars has Been Delayed to 2023

Ule Lopez
Aug 15, 2022
Deliver Us Mars

Back in June, you may remember a game called Deliver Us Mars being shown off during the PC Gaming Show 2022 live stream. The game was originally slated to release on September 27th, 2022, and is an adventure game taking place on, you guessed it, Mars. Unfortunately, players looking forward to it will have to wait a while longer.

Keoken Interactive’s newest game has been delayed, and Deliver Us Mars joins the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Forspoken, and others that got moved to 2023. Keoken revealed that the game will release in February 2023 with an announcement on Twitter. You can read the announcement below:

Related StoryUle Lopez
Deliver Us Mars First Gameplay Trailer Reveals the Game’s Release Date

So, Deliver Us Mars got moved to February 2nd, 2023. The team also revealed that there will be a new trailer to be revealed at the Future Games Show. This show will take place during Gamescom 2022 on August 24th. As you'd expect, the trailer will obviously incorporate more gameplay. However, this new trailer could possibly bring more features, as well.\

Either way, the game’s delay gives it more time to fix problems within, being bugs, glitches, or adding features that could enhance the gameplay loop. What those fixes would be, we don’t know just yet, but either way, we’ll continue to update as more news related to Deliver Us Mars is released. The development team also points out that this delay exists to ensure that the game will live up to the team's ambitions once it launches.

Deliver Us Mars places you in control of Kathy Johanson, who travels to Mars with a group of other astronauts, tasked with finding technology that could revitalize life on Earth. Mars is not a safe place, though, as you’ll explore through dust storms, large caves, and tunnels. All while solving intricate puzzles during your journey/

Deliver Us Mars is now going to release on February 3rd, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

