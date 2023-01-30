Deliver Us Mars Tech Q&A – ‘DLSS 3 Works Wonders, It’s Amazing What NVIDIA Has Done’

On Thursday, February 2nd, the list of DLSS 3 compatible games will grow with the addition of two titles: PERISH, on which we posted an extensive interview earlier today, and Deliver Us Mars.

The latter is the direct sequel to 2018's Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna, a sci-fi adventure game made by Dutch indie team KeokeN Interactive. In Deliver Us The Moon, players followed a lone astronaut's desperate bid to find new resources on Earth's satellite after our planet had fully depleted its own. In the sequel, set ten years after the previous entry, a new protagonist crashes on the Red Planet's surface while trying to find the stolen ARK colony ships that might save humanity once and for all.

Despite the small size of the team, Deliver Us The Moon was among the first games to implement ray tracing and DLSS. Deliver Us Mars continues the tradition by featuring DLSS 3 support at launch in addition to ray traced reflections and shadows. According to the official benchmarks released by NVIDIA earlier this week, the game will run at nearly 120 average FPS on a 4070Ti GPU, nearly 154 FPS on a 4080 GPU, and nearly 181 FPS on a 4090 GPU with DLSS 3 enabled and Super Resolution set to Performance.

Wccftech recently spoke with a couple of team members from KeokeN to discuss NVIDIA DLSS 3 and other tech-related topics. As a reminder, Deliver Us Mars will also be released on February 2nd for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

What was your first impression of DLSS 3 as a developer? Do you feel AI-based Frame Generation is the future of rendering to keep up with advanced ray tracing effects?

Daniel Torkar, Technical Artist: DLSS Frame Generation works wonders to add extra frames,

and it is amazing what NVIDIA has done. The added smoothness is well worth it, in our

opinion. With heavier games and more ray tracing effects now a standard part of the

modern PC gaming experience, it can help output higher frame rates which makes a huge

difference.

How much of an improvement does DLSS 3 introduce in your game compared to DLSS 2 (Super Resolution)?

They really benefit from each other. DLSS 2 adds many improvements with minimal visual

drawbacks; DLSS Frame Generation can add extra smoothness, which as detailed above, is a

very worthwhile addition.

One of the potential drawbacks of DLSS 3 is the additional latency. Does Frame Generation add significant latency in your implementation, or is Reflex able to cover that?

It adds a little bit of latency, but our game isn’t very input latency sensitive. Reflex absolutely helps to minimise the latency, and we feel there’s no meaningful impact on responsiveness in Deliver Us Mars.

Do you have an ETA on when DLSS 3 will be added to your game?

We can confirm that we are shipping Deliver Us Mars with DLSS 3 on launch, February 2nd.

The GeForce RTX 4000 Series also introduced Shader Execution Reordering (SER), Opacity Micro-Maps (OMM), and Displaced Micro-Mesh (DMM) to help with ray tracing optimization. All of these have to be explicitly enabled and set up by game developers. Are you planning to take advantage of any of them?

We do not use these techniques, honestly. Our team is relatively small and so we don’t have the people to implement them as it stands.

Lastly, what do you think of RTX Remix as a developer?

Gerben Pasjes, Art Director: RTX Remix seems like a super interesting tool for young kids to

get their feet wet in game development before moving on to other forms of modding or

building their own games. It’s very accessible and looks easy to use from a UX standpoint.

Daniel: RTX Remix brings amazing tools to modding, and I’m very excited to see what people

can do with older games. Also, what Gerben said, but not just limited to young kids.

Thank you for your time.