Hogwarts Legacy Delayed Yet Again to Early 2023 to “Deliver the Best Possible Game”

Hogwarts Legacy has suffered multiple delays since being announced back in 2020, but publisher Warner Bros. Interactive has been insisting on a holiday 2022 release date for a while now. Well, about that… today it was announced the game will be slipping yet again, to February 2023, in order to provide the “best possible game experience.”

“Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience.”

Yet another delay will no doubt frustrate fans, but at least we have a solid release date now. Does this mean Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software actually feel confident about their latest release date? We shall see. Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s the game’s official description...

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”

As mentioned above, Hogwarts Legacy casts its spell on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 10, 2023.