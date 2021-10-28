Deathverse: Let It Die Is a F2P PvPvE Survival Action Game Due Next Year on PS4 & PS5

During yesterday's State of Play stream, GungHo Online Entertainment unveiled Deathverse: Let It Die, a new entry in the Let It Die franchise. Developed by Supertrick Games (a studio founded by former Grasshopper Manufacture developers who worked on the original game), it'll be a free-to-play PvPvE survival action game scheduled for release next year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, given that the previous title eventually launched on PC, it seems fair to expect the same will happen eventually for this one, too.

Check out the official overview and debut trailer below.

