Deathverse: Let It Die Is a F2P PvPvE Survival Action Game Due Next Year on PS4 & PS5
During yesterday's State of Play stream, GungHo Online Entertainment unveiled Deathverse: Let It Die, a new entry in the Let It Die franchise. Developed by Supertrick Games (a studio founded by former Grasshopper Manufacture developers who worked on the original game), it'll be a free-to-play PvPvE survival action game scheduled for release next year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, given that the previous title eventually launched on PC, it seems fair to expect the same will happen eventually for this one, too.
Check out the official overview and debut trailer below.
In the survival battle arena Deathverse: Let It Die, you’ll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in player-versus-player-versus-environment combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customize your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star!
The grand stage is an uninhabited island covered in SPLithium, an indispensable energy source in the era of Deathverse: Let It Die. It is rumored that SPLithium contamination created the UMA, dangerous, mutated creatures and plants who call this island home. If that wasn’t enough, half-way through each match, even deadlier enemies enter the fray, with nigh-invincible Hunters joining the clash to chase down fighters without mercy.
As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you’ll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a “Wilson,” that will give you all the tools you need to survive. These battle-ready bots offer a variety of deadly features:
- Transform into all kinds of weapons, like hammers, knives, katanas, and more to batter and break your competitors.
- Deploy protective shields to stop attackers in their tracks.
- Fire electric bullets to stun enemies.
- Activate any number of skills that you can customize to suit your playstyle.
- As you progress through the game, you can upgrade your Wilson and unlock even more ways to slay and increase your odds of survival.
A Story to Die For
Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show ‘Death Jamboree.’ Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs’ personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it’s well known that Death Jamboree is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show’s past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures.
It’s time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.
