Deathverse: Let it Die will be “Redeveloped”; Service to be Suspended on July 18

So, this might not be quite the live service death some might expect, but it still is a little bit of a step back for it. Today, it was announced that the free-to-play game Deathverse: Let it Die will go into a suspension state from July 18 onwards. This is because the game will be "redeveloped" to fix most of its issues with its online infrastructure.

The development team at Supertrick Games stated that they are grateful for players who enjoyed the game and enriched its community. However, the reason behind the suspension of the service comes from many complaints regarding matchmaking issues and lag. You can read the statement mentioning this below:

There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players.

While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die.

This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.

With this announcement, we know that from July 18 onwards, the game will enter redevelopment to fix the underlying issues with its online structure. All the sales of the in-game currency known as Death Metal will end on February 7. Death Metal can still be used until the service is suspended. Meanwhile, Season 2 content will still be released as planned. However, Season 3 content will only be delivered partially.

Deathverse: Let It Die is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.