Fast charge your iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max with this USB-C to Lightning cable from Anker at a discounted price.

Charge Your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro at Full 18W With the MFi-Certified USB-C to Lightning Cable Deal from Anker

Black Friday 2019 week is turning out to be an interesting one. We are a few days away from the big shopping event and already tons of stuff is discounted. In fact, we can't even bring you each and every single deal here. But, we will bring you deals that fall under the 'mobile' niche as best as we can. So, when we saw that the Anker USB-C to Lightning cable was discounted, we had no choice but to share it with you guys.

This is the cable you need if you want to charge your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro at full speed. Plug the USB-C end to a USB Power Delivery adapter and you will top up the battery from zero to fifty percent in just 30 minutes. In fact, if you are looking for a USB Power Delivery charger too, then you can find out by going here, which happens to be discounted as well.

Coming back to the cable itself, it's from the PowerLine II lineup, meaning that it's tough to the core and will withstand thousands of bends before giving up the ghost. In other words, the cable which Apple sells doesn't stand a chance against the PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable.

The cable is available in both white and black color options.

Buy iPhone 11 Charger, Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3ft Apple MFi Certified] - White - Was $15.99, now just $11

Buy iPhone 11 Charger, Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3ft Apple MFi Certified] - Black - Was $15.99, now just $11

More deals? Here they are: