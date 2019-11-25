Black Friday 2019 Deal: 2017 MacBook Air for Just $699 [$300 Off]

We know it's not the latest model, but it still packs a punch. The 2017 MacBook Air can be yours for just $699 this Black Friday 2019 week.

Jump on the Mac Bandwagon for Cheap with the 2017 MacBook Air - Now just $699 for Black Friday

The great thing about Apple hardware is that it ages in the best possible manner. Software support keeps on coming in for years and you don't have to worry about being left in the fog. Take the 2017 MacBook Air for example, it runs the latest macOS Catalina update and packs enough juice to keep you ticking throughout the day thanks to its great battery life.

For a limited time only, you can pick up the 2017 MacBook Air for a price of $699 instead of the usual $999. This makes it a great deal for anyone who wants to jump into the Apple ecosystem or someone who wants a notebook that is thin and light and does not bust the wallet wide open.

The model on offer packs an Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 2 USB 3 ports, 1 Thunderbolt 2 port, SDXC port, Intel HD Graphics 6000 and of course, Apple's legendary MacBook Air design which Steve Jobs pulled out of that manila envelope. You even get MagSafe charging, if USB-C is not your thing at all.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) - Silver - Was $999, now just $699

