It's time to grab a brand new Bose Home Speaker 500 with a magnificent $100 discount attached for Black Friday 2019.

Bose Home Speaker 500 is the Cream of the Crop in Terms of Audio Quality - Grab Yours Today for $100 Off

Finding a wireless speaker these days is an easy feat. Pretty much everyone is making one these days. But finding the complete package might become a problem. That's why products like the Bose Home Speaker 500 exist, and they command a premium price tag too. However, thanks to Black Friday 2019, prices have gone down dramatically, and we're sure no one wants to miss out on the craziness that is happening right now.

For a limited time only, you can bag yourself a brand new Bose Home Speaker 500 for a price of just $299, which is a $100 discount over the MSRP. The thing that sets this speaker apart the most from everything else out there is the inclusion of AirPlay 2, allowing you to throw music or podcasts at this speaker from the convenience of your iPhone, iPad, Mac or even your Apple TV without any sort of fuss at all. Another great feature is the inclusion of display that shows the album art of what's currently playing. It's a nice little touch that will boost the credentials of your living room.

For those who demand it, this speaker has built-in Alexa, allowing you to control your smart home using the power of your voice.

Buy Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa voice control built-in, Black - Was $399, now just $299

