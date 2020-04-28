Deadly Premonition 2 Will Bring Its Special Brand of Insanity to Switch in July
Get ready for a weird summer, because Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise has a release date. This was announced via a wonderfully-cheesy partially live-action trailer, featuring snakes, flaming skulls, big butts in pot-leaf booty shorts, and one heck of a rockin’ theme song. Check it all out, below.
For those unfamiliar, the original Deadly Premonition introduced the world to cult creator Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, and was the rare case of a “so bad it’s good” video game. Will Deadly Premonition 2 be able to capture the weird magic of the original? It’ll be tough, but the trailer I just posted is cheesy enough that I have hope. Need to know more about Deadly Premonition 2? Check out Wccftech’s full interview with Swery and the following official description:
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery.
- Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!
- Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carré
- An open-ended adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carré by foot or skateboard
- Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more
- Customization: Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks
Bowling and skateboarding challenges! I’m in! Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise begins its investigation on Nintendo Switch on July 10.
