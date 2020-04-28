Deadly Premonition 2 Will Bring Its Special Brand of Insanity to Switch in July

Get ready for a weird summer, because Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise has a release date. This was announced via a wonderfully-cheesy partially live-action trailer, featuring snakes, flaming skulls, big butts in pot-leaf booty shorts, and one heck of a rockin’ theme song. Check it all out, below.

For those unfamiliar, the original Deadly Premonition introduced the world to cult creator Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, and was the rare case of a “so bad it’s good” video game. Will Deadly Premonition 2 be able to capture the weird magic of the original? It’ll be tough, but the trailer I just posted is cheesy enough that I have hope. Need to know more about Deadly Premonition 2? Check out Wccftech’s full interview with Swery and the following official description:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery. Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!

Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carré

An open-ended adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carré by foot or skateboard

Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more

Customization: Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks

Bowling and skateboarding challenges! I’m in! Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise begins its investigation on Nintendo Switch on July 10.