Deadly Premonition 2 to Land on PC (Steam) Later This Year

Deadly Premonition 2, the sequel to SWERY's cult open world survival horror game, will be released later this year for PC via Steam. The news comes directly from the latest annual report of Thunderful Group, the parent company of the game's publisher Rising Star Games.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise originally launched as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in July 2020, though it didn't exactly garner the same acclaim as the franchise's first installment. In Wccftech's review, Nate rated it just 5.5 out of 10, with the following closing remarks:

Swery’s The Good Life Changes Publishers, Set for Summer 2021 Release