Swery’s The Good Life Changes Publishers, Set for Summer 2021 Release

Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro's upcoming freestyle RPG The Good Life has found a new home in publisher The Irregular Corporation, which previously handled Murder by Numbers. The Good Life, developed by Swery's White Owls Inc., will bring its unique brand of adventuring to the masses soon enough, just under a new banner now.

There's a new trailer to go along with the announcement as well, as viewers are treated to a look at life in Rainy Woods and what to expect from its characters with some new footage. This is the first we've seen of the game since a massive development update landed in September, where a Kickstarter post detailed some of the abilities players might have when playing as a dog as well as some additional tidbits.

Deadly Premonition 2 Director Swery Will “Fight With the Producer” for a Framerate Fix

The Good Life follows New York journalist Naomi as she moves to the British town of Rainy Woods to try and pay off a massive debt she's accumulated. While there, she must take photos of what happens in the town and report on them. Of course, her time in the so-called "happiest town in the world" is a bit eccentric, to say the least. She'll have to use her brain to figure out some particularly strange mysteries while settling in with life in Rainy Woods.

The game, which was previously set to debut in 2020, has now been pushed back to summer 2021. There's still no concrete release date, but this is a new window that the title will hopefully end up making. Its whimsical brand of adventure is certainly something the industry could use more of at present, and now that The Good Life has found a new home with a publisher that understands what type of game it is and what it's capable of, it should end up flourishing. Plus, we're really interested in turning into a dog and playing the game that way.