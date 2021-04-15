First Days Gone PC Gameplay Released; Launches Next Month on May 18th

The first Days Gone PC gameplay has just been released through a new features trailer, and Sony has revealed the game’s release date.

In a new blog post on the official PS Blog, Sony has provided some additional details about the former PS4 exclusive. We already knew that the title would be arriving on PC this Spring, but we now have an exact release date – May 18th.

"We cannot wait to see more players experience the epic journey of Deacon St. John, a former outlaw biker now drifter and bounty hunter trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic open world where danger lurks around every corner", Bend Studio's Kevin McAllister writes. "Explore the sprawling Pacific Northwest high-desert on your trusty Drifter bike as you try to maneuver around collapsed bridges, abandoned vehicles, ambush traps, and blocked tunnels. Scavenge supplies from abandoned buildings to craft assorted items, barter with local camps, and gear up for the ride through an infested ever-changing environment."

Alongside the game’s official release date on PC, Sony has also shared the first look at the PC version of Bend’s hit title from 2019 (which, unfortunately, doesn't appear to be getting a sequel).

You’ll find the first Days Gone PC features trailer down below:

PC features include ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates, and improved graphics (increased level of details, field of view, foliage draw distances). Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set two years after a devastating global pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live.

On PC, Days Gone will offer 21:9 ultra-wide display support alongside an unlocked framerate and enhanced visuals.

Like the PS4 version of the game, PC players will also be able to take pictures of their favorite moments through the game’s photo mode.

Days Gone PC releases next month on May 18 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title is available for pre-order right now.