Days Gone PC update 1.05 has been released on Steam, packing graphical and performance improvements.

The patch is a minor one but still, it includes some welcome improvements to motion blur trails, crashes, and mouse and keyboard/gamepad input. In addition, the new PC patch addresses some UI alignment issues.

Days Gone Developer Seeks a Senior Network Programmer for Its Next Project

You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by Sony Bend, down below:

Days Gone PC Update 1.05 Release Notes PATCH NOTES Graphical Improvements Fixed motion blur trails from the back of the bike when riding Performance Improvements Fixed simultaneous mouse and keyboard/gamepad input conflicting with rolling/sprinting actions

Fixed problems with turning in bounties or meat, while also unable to properly interact at other vendors

Crash fixes Other Changes Fixed alignment issues with UI elements in 16:10 format

Days Gone is available now globally on PC and PlayStation 4 (PS5 as well through backward compatibility). The zombie survival action-adventure was originally released for Sony’s console back in 2019. The game launched on PC back in April of this year. Our very own Alessio Palumbo reviewed the PlayStation version upon release and praised its visuals, plot, and combat.