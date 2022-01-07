Days Gone Developer Discussed a Syphon Filter Reboot With Sony, but It Was Never Pursued

A Syphon Filter reboot was discussed by Days Gone developer with Sony, but it was never pursued, according to Jeff Ross.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jaffe Podcast, the Syphon Filter series designer talked about a variety of topics, including a possible reboot of the classic series. Apparently, Sony did discuss the return of the Syphon Filter series with Bend, but it was never pursued as the studio did not have an idea on how to reboot the series. At this point, the Syphon Filter series has pretty much ended, according to Jeff Ross.

In the podcast, Jeff Ross also revealed that he was making a pitch for an open-world Resistance, but there wasn't much interest in it. Ross also reiterated that there was no interest in a Days Gone 2.

Are there any other IPs that we have that we can use? And the only ones we had was Syphon Filter. But honestly I have zero ideas on how to reboot Syphon Filter, I was not interested in that at all. The pitch I was making was open world Resistance (which) would be fucking rad. All these open world loops that we figured out. It almost wrote itself with Resistance or so many aspects of that property that lends itself to open world gameplay. They weren’t interested in that either, and I don’t know how well it sold. They were interested in almost anything but a Days Gone 2

Sony Bend's latest game, Days Gone, is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.