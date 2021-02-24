Days Gone PC Requirements Unveiled; Improved Graphics and Ultrawide Support Confirmed
Just yesterday, Sony unveiled the upcoming release of Days Gone PC, alongside a 'whole slate' of other PlayStation games launching on PC in the future.
Days Gone PC is the closest on the roadmap, at any rate. It's due this Spring (roughly two years after its debut on PlayStation 4), and the game already got its own store page on Steam. In fact, we also found the system requirements there. Days Gone was made with Epic's Unreal Engine 4 and its requirements are unsurprisingly not too high, though it is interesting to note that 16GB of memory and an SSD are recommended.
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended
Days Gone PC features will include 'ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates and improved graphics (increased level of details, field of view, foliage draw distances)'. Content-wise, it'll come with all of the updates that have been released thus far, including New Game Plus, Survival Mode, Challenge Mode, and extra Bike Skins.
For more on the game itself, check out our PlayStation 4 Pro review.
Days Gone puts Bend Studio once again on the map of all PlayStation gamers after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, easily paving the way for a sequel to the stories of Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.
