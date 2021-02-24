Days Gone PC Requirements Unveiled; Improved Graphics and Ultrawide Support Confirmed

Just yesterday, Sony unveiled the upcoming release of Days Gone PC, alongside a 'whole slate' of other PlayStation games launching on PC in the future.

Days Gone PC is the closest on the roadmap, at any rate. It's due this Spring (roughly two years after its debut on PlayStation 4), and the game already got its own store page on Steam. In fact, we also found the system requirements there. Days Gone was made with Epic's Unreal Engine 4 and its requirements are unsurprisingly not too high, though it is interesting to note that 16GB of memory and an SSD are recommended.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

