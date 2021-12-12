Dawn of Ragnarok Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC Leaked, Due on March 10th, 2022

Dawn of Ragnarok, the rumored third big Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, has had its release date, first details and images leaked via Chinese stores.

The expansion will be available on March 10th, 2022, as previously hinted by renowned leaker Tom Henderson. Here's the description that was pulled from the leak:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.1 Will Give Players New Difficulty and Stealth Options

The story takes place in the magnificent Nine Realms of the Norse mythology, and here has been threatened by the invasion of the kingdom of frost and flames. The kingdom of dwarves in Svartalfheim is now falling apart; during the war, Odin's beloved son Baldur was also unfortunately taken away by the immortal fire giant Surtr. "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok" is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series: this time, Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the North and the destiny of the god of wisdom. The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt. After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe.

As mentioned above, there are also a bunch of Dawn of Ragnarok images providing a glimpse of the wondrous Nine Realms as they will be depicted in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.













Given the relatively close release date, we expect Ubisoft to provide official details on Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok soon enough. At any rate, this DLC should be a meaty appetizer for the many Norse mythology fans ahead of God of War: Ragnarök, the sequel to the highly acclaimed 2018 action game by Sony Santa Monica where players will also get to visit all of the Nine Realms. Previously due for release in 2021, God of War: Ragnarök is now planned for a 2022 launch as well (likely in the latter half of the year, though).