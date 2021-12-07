Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Next Expansion to Release in March 2022, Adding 40 Hours of Gameplay – Rumor
The next big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing this coming March, according to rumors circulating online.
Today, reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed that the next big expansion for the latest entry in the Ubisoft series is releasing in March 2022, and it will add 40 hours of gameplay. Tom Henderson also added that it will be a God of War-style expansion, which probably refers to the fact that it will expand the Norse Mythology elements already featured in the base game. Also, it seems like another DLC is coming this month, with a possible announcement being made during The Game Awards later this week.
There's a new Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?).
There's also a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022. It's expected to be around 40 hours of additional gameplay and will be a "God of War-style" expansion, whatever that means.
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021
Not much is currently known about the third Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion coming next year. According to rumors, it will be called Dawn of Ragnarok and it will feature new gameplay mechanics, a new weapon type, and new special abilities for Eivor.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a definite step up for the series, thanks to the many tweaks made to the RPG mechanics that powered the previous two entries in the series, better storytelling, great atmosphere, and meaningful side-content. Even with the tweaks, however, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still an Assassin's Creed game at heart, so those who are not into the Ubisoft open-world game design will hardly change their opinion with the game. Everyone else will probably love every second of Eivor's adventure, especially if they are into Vikings and ancient Norse culture.