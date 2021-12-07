Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Next Expansion to Release in March 2022, Adding 40 Hours of Gameplay – Rumor

The next big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing this coming March, according to rumors circulating online.

Today, reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed that the next big expansion for the latest entry in the Ubisoft series is releasing in March 2022, and it will add 40 hours of gameplay. Tom Henderson also added that it will be a God of War-style expansion, which probably refers to the fact that it will expand the Norse Mythology elements already featured in the base game. Also, it seems like another DLC is coming this month, with a possible announcement being made during The Game Awards later this week.

There's a new Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?). There's also a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022. It's expected to be around 40 hours of additional gameplay and will be a "God of War-style" expansion, whatever that means. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

Not much is currently known about the third Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion coming next year. According to rumors, it will be called Dawn of Ragnarok and it will feature new gameplay mechanics, a new weapon type, and new special abilities for Eivor.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.