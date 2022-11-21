Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Coming to Steam as Ubisoft Returns to Valve’s Platform

For some time now, folks looking to play new Ubisoft games on Steam have been out of luck. While the French publisher has supported Valve’s platform in the past, Ubisoft has only offered PC versions of new games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 through the Epic Games Store and their own Ubisoft Connect launcher for several years now. Well, it seems that’s changing soon.

Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to Steam in early December. According to a report from Eurogamer, Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are also on the way, but they don’t have Steam pages or release dates just yet. A Ubisoft representative had the following to say about the publisher’s return to Steam.

“We're constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are among the Ubisoft titles that will be releasing on Steam."

Ubisoft was one of the first major publishers to jump to the Epic Games Store, at the time calling Valve’s business model, which includes taking a 30 percent cut of sales, “unrealistic” and out of touch.

“It’s unrealistic, the current business model that they have. It doesn’t reflect where the world is today in terms of game distribution.”

It seems like Steam’s massive userbase ultimately led Ubisoft to rethink how realistic their business model is. Hopefully, more Ubisoft games make their way to Steam, as there are about three years worth of games from the publisher that have skipped the platform at this point.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on Steam on December 6. What do you think? Are you more likely to buy Ubisoft’s games on PC now that they’re returning to Steam? Or were you happy enough to buy them on Epic or Ubisoft’s stores?