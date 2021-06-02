God of War Ragnarok Officially Pushed to 2022, Confirmed for PS4 Along With Gran Turismo 7

Were you still holding out hope God of War Ragnarok might actually arrive in 2021? It was originally announced for this year, but lately there hasn’t been much mention of it when Sony discusses their 2021 plans. Well, today developer Sony Santa Monica officially announced the game won’t be coming until at least 2022…

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

Ghostrunner PS5/XSX Update Dated, Will Include a 4K/120fps Mode and “Instant Loading”

Since the release of the next God of War teaser last year, we've been humbled by the amount of love our community has shown us. We're incredibly grateful to see so many people excited to experience the next chapter of Kratros and Atreus' journey. We remain focused on deliver a top-quality game, while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we've made the decision to shift our release window to 2022. Thank you for your continued support, we've got some exciting things in the works that we can't wait to show you!

So, we’re going to be waiting a bit longer for God of War, but it’s going to be an impressive PS5-exclusive when it does arrive, right? Well, about that…in a recently published interview, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst dropped the other shoe, seemingly confirming that the next God of War (and Gran Turismo 7 for that matter) will also be on PS4. Make no mistake, the game should still be great and I expect the PS5 version to look fantastic, but it is indeed crossgen.

You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business. Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.

What are your thoughts on all this? Disappointed Sony is seemingly sticking to crossgen for its top-tier titles into 2022? Or does it just make good business sense?