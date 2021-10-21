Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Third Expansion to Be Called Dawn of Ragnarok – Rumor

The third Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releasing next year will be called Dawn of Ragnarok, according to a well-known leaker and dataminer.

In a new video shared online, jOnathan detailed some recent discoveries he made looking at the game's most recent update. According to the datamined information, the next expansion will be set in Svartalfheim and it will allow players to experience the Twilight of the Gods of the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Among the new achievements that will be added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with the new expansion will be ones for conquering all territories of Svartalfheim, discovering all dwarven shelters, and fully upgrading Odin's bracer. Other trophies hint at a new weapon type, the Atgeir, and new special abilities for Eivor like the ability to turn invisible, fly, and others.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's first two expansions, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, released this year on all formats. While both expansions are solid in their own right, I've found Wrath of the Druids to be more enjoyable, thanks to the setting and story.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids is a more than worthy expansion to the latest entry in the series, featuring a new beautiful map to explore, an engaging story, charming characters, new abilities, and plenty of other new content in the form of new gear, abilities and cosmetics. The new mechanics don't fundamentally change how the game plays, so those who didn't like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to begin with will not change their mind with the expansion. Everyone else, however, will love every second of their time in Ireland as they did with their time in Norway and England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.