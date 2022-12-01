Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Final Content Update Brings The Last Chapter, Destiny 2 Collaboration, and More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has seen various content updates in the form of new weapons, new quests, and more cosmetics for players to collect as they explore. Today marks the game’s final main update, containing The Last Chapter, a Story Mode expansion, alongside other new cosmetics. Let’s break it down, but first, a new trailer for the upcoming content is available below.

The Last Chapter serves as an epilogue to the game’s main story and ties loose ends involved with Eivor’s adventures. This expansion will see you reuniting with important characters and old friends while finding new adventures in a satisfying conclusion. You’ll have to complete certain parts of the game’s campaign to access this content, though.

Secondly, A cosmetic change has been added to Eivor, allowing players to engage in combat with his hood on. General gameplay has also seen two new skills added for Eivor to use; Slide Bow and MasterChef. Also, players will be able to meet Roshan, a character from Assasin’s Creed Mirage, in the upcoming Shared History quest.

Finally, a new crossover can be found in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. On December 6th, three new weapons will be added to the game; the Arc Staff (from Hunters), the Dawnblade (from Warlocks), and a sword inspired by the Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn. In addition, players can obtain costumes themed after Lord Shaxx and Saint-14, overseers of The Crucible and Trials of Osiris, respectively.

This crossover also extends to Destiny 2 itself, where players can obtain Assassin’s Creed-themed cosmetic items from Eververse (the in-game cosmetics store). This all caps off with a free weekend of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, available to all players, which runs from December 15th, 2022, until the 19th.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as it’s released. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.