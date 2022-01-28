DAEMON X MACHINA Is the Latest Free PC Game on Epic Games Store

The latest free PC game available on the Epic Games Store is DAEMON X MACHINA, developed by Marvelous Inc. and published by XSEED Games. Anyone can permanently add it to their library until Thursday, February 3rd at 5 PM when it'll be replaced by Playtonic's platformer game Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

DAEMON X MACHINA originally launched on Nintendo Switch over two years ago. At the time, it didn't exactly excite our reviewer Dave Aubrey, who decided to rate it 5.5 out of 10.

Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy Now Free to Grab on the Epic Games Store

DAEMON X MACHINA can really look visually stunning and sound amazing. But when playing the game, I just can't shake a feeling of disappointment. DAEMON X MACHINA can be beautiful and ugly, and only the biggest mech fans will be able to look past the less flattering half of the game's visage. Great music and a great sense of style can't mask the fact that this game feels either boring or frustrating to play.

The PC version became available a few months later, in early 2020. It features 4K support, high-resolution textures, and its frame rate can go up to 200 FPS.