Daemon X Machina PC to Support up to 200 FPS, 4K, High-Resolution Textures and More

The former Nintendo Switch exclusive Daemon X Machina is releasing next week on PC with a lot of exclusive features that will make it the definitive edition.

As reported by Japanese website GameSpark, Daemon X Machina will support a variety of framerates, from 30 FPS up to 200, 4K resolution, high-resolution textures and other graphics options. Additionally, the game will come with full mouse and keyboard support.

Daemon X Machina comes with an excellent presentation and an experience that has been influenced by the Armored Core series.

Soar across the battlefield and engage in frenetic, high-stakes mech combat against corrupted machines and gargantuan Colossal Immortals.

Fully customize your Arsenal mech with a variety of weapons and parts to your exact specifications.

Salvage defeated enemies for parts and weapons, which you can use on the fly on the battlefield.

Customize your player avatar with a variety of cosmetic options. Go under the knife and receive extensive body modifications to learn new skills at the cost of your human appearance.

Team up with players in online Co-op Mode to destroy bosses, or take on Exploration Missions together to map Immortal bases and unlock powerful gear.

Battle other players in 1 vs. 1 or 2 vs. 2 Versus Mode and climb the leaderboard rankings to become the top mercenary.

Sadly, the game falls short in several areas, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

Daemon X Machina can really look visually stunning and sound amazing. But when playing the game, I just can't shake a feeling of disappointment. Daemon X Machina can be beautiful and ugly, and only the biggest mech fans will be able to look past the less flattering half of the game's visage. Great music and a great sense of style can't mask the fact that this game feels either boring or frustrating to play.

Daemon X Machina is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game launches on PC via Steam on February 13th.