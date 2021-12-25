Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Is Now Free to Grab on EGS

On Christmas day, Epic is gifting Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition on its Epic Games Store. You have until 5 PM to grab the game, normally priced at $19.99, and permanently add it to your library.

For those unfamiliar with it, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition is a cRPG developed by Russian studio Owlcat Games. Originally crowdfunded on Kickstarter, the game is inspired by classics like the Baldur's Gate series and adapted from the popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game made by Paizo.

Shenmue III Is the First of 15 Free Games Available on the Epic Games Store Over the Next Two Weeks

When Pathfinder: Kingmaker first launched in October 2018, our Rosh enjoyed it but pointed out some quirks and limitations that would have likely prevented it from reaching most mainstream gamers.

Fans of Baldur's Gate who love to explore the deep systems and thick spell books may truly love this game. Fans of unforgiving real-time combat will really enjoy this game. Fans of dense, high fantasy worlds filled with interesting locations and long quests might like this game, too, if they can get their head around the more complicated parts. Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a good game and a really fun experience but players need to know beforehand that it is not a very accessible game. Before playing you should be fully aware of how much of a mental and time sink Pathfinder: Kingmaker instantly becomes, and if that doesn’t put you off, I think you’ll really dig it.

However, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition packs many improvements compared to the original release, such as:

• Numerous gameplay-enriching content additions and dozens of quality-of-life features, including a turn-based mode and controller support

• New abilities and ways to build your character, including a brand-new class

• New items and weaponry

• Improved balance, especially in the beginning and last two chapters of the game

• Enhanced kingdom management system, both in terms of balance as well as usability and player comfort

• Increased variety of random encounters on the global map

• Thousands of fixes and improvements made since the game's initial release

Earlier this year, Owlcat Games also released the sequel, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, which turned out to be an even better game according to Francesco's review.