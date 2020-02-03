Switch Exclusive DAEMON X MACHINA Coming to PC Next Week

DAEMON X MACHINA, the Nintendo Switch exclusive action game developed by Marvelous Studio, is coming soon to PC. In fact, there's now an official Steam page for the game listing XSEED Games and Marvelous itself as the publishers for this version of the game.

Originally released in September 2019, it didn't impress Dave as you can read in this excerpt from the review.

Daemon X Machina can really look visually stunning and sound amazing. But when playing the game, I just can't shake a feeling of disappointment. Daemon X Machina can be beautiful and ugly, and only the biggest mech fans will be able to look past the less flattering half of the game's visage. Great music and a great sense of style can't mask the fact that this game feels either boring or frustrating to play.

That said, you may want to check it out if you're a fan of high-speed mech combat games. Below you may find the official system requirements and feature set of DAEMON X MACHINA, whose PC version will officially debut on February 13th.

GAME FEATURES

Soar across the battlefield and engage in frenetic, high-stakes mech combat against corrupted machines and gargantuan Colossal Immortals.

Fully customize your Arsenal mech with a variety of weapons and parts to your exact specifications.

Salvage defeated enemies for parts and weapons, which you can use on the fly on the battlefield.

Customize your player avatar with a variety of cosmetic options. Go under the knife and receive extensive body modifications to learn new skills at the cost of your human appearance.

Team up with players in online Co-op Mode to destroy bosses, or take on Exploration Missions together to map Immortal bases and unlock powerful gear.

Battle other players in 1 vs. 1 or 2 vs. 2 Versus Mode and climb the leaderboard rankings to become the top mercenary.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8.1/10 Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 13 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8.1/10 Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 13 GB available space



