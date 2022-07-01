Epic Games Store Gifts Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, and Geneforge 1 – Mutagen

There's a new trio of free Epic Games Store games to pick up this week. Any user can permanently add them to the library as long as that happens before Thursday, July 7th at 5 PM.

The first and highest-profile game to be gifted is Hood: Outlaws & Legends, released a little over a year ago by Sumo Digital. At that time, the game got a 7 out of 10 rating in our review.

Epic Games Store Reaches New Active Player Record Thanks to Fall Guys

What's available to players that pick up Hood: Outlaws & Legends today is unfortunately a fraction of what's planned in the roadmap to come. Perhaps one day we'll revisit Sumo Digital's PvPvE adventure but what's available at launch feels less like a proper standalone release and more along the lines of the multiplayer mode that would accompany an annual Assassin's Creed release. Unless you have a crew of three other merry men to accompany you, perhaps save your riches for a more deserving experience.

The second free Epic Games Store game for the week is Iratus: Lord of the Dead, an old-school turn-based tactical roguelike RPG set in a dark fantasy universe.

In Iratus you find yourself fighting for the forces of darkness in the role of the titular necromancer—Iratus, recently freed from his millennia-long imprisonment. You control an obedient army of the living dead, with skeletons, zombies, banshees and many other unliving warriors. Create your soldiers the only way a necromancer knows how: from the body parts of your slain enemies! Expand and improve your underground lair Strengthen your servants by researching secret rituals. Explore the twisted corridors and underground catacombs, and battle against lobotomized miners, greedy dwarves and corrupt mercenaries. Aid Iratus in his quest to recapture and eclipse his former power. Lead him to conquer the forces of good and unleash an eternal kingdom of death upon the world!

Last but not least, Epic Games Store users can also pick up Spiderweb's cult classic indie RPG Geneforge 1 – Mutagen.