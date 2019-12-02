Cyber Monday Discount on Laptops From Xiaomi, Asus, Lenovo, More – Limited Time Only

Cyber Monday discount on laptops is back, bringing the mighty Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Notebook Air, and more. If you're up for it, get the one that best fits your needs and order it as soon as you can. Simply follow the links and codes associated with the product below to avail the discount.

Remember to order the one that you want ahead of the expiration date of the Cyber Monday discount. If you fail to do so, the price drop will revert back to its original model. So be wise, ct fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019)

If you're looking for a laptop to handle your every need, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is the one to get. It features an enhanced 10th-Gen Intel Core-i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The design is sleek and the all-metal build is solid. The display features minimal bezels around the edges. In addition, the display is vibrant and plenty sharp so media consumption is great as well.

If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is available at a 25 percent discount, making the price come down to just $1199. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is the perfect laptop if you're a student. It's compact, light and easy to carry around. In addition, it features Intel Core-m3 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. For educational and everyday purposes, the storage and RAM and more than enough to get you through. It features a 12.5-inch display, which for me hits the sweet spot between not too big and not too small.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is available at a 36 percent discount, priced at just $549.99. Use the code: GBXMAIR125 to avail the Cyber Monday discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Ruby Notebook

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby is a budget contender that offers a great design and ana amazing display. It features an Intel Core-i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The Xiaomi Mi Ruby Notebook is available at a 47 percent off, priced at $499.99. Use the code: GBXMRUBY01 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Other than the Xiaomi Laptops, check out the latest additions to our list.

Asus Flying Fortress 7

Features Core-i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Also comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Available at a discounted price of $1499.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480

It comes with an Intel Core-i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. Available at a 31 percent discount, priced at $989.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo ThinkPad P52s

Features a Core-i7 processor with a whopping 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Available at a 31 percent discount, priced at $1859.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585

It comes with an AMD Ryzen 2700 CPU and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Moreover, also features Radeon RX Vega graphics. It is available at a 13 percent off, priced at $869.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo ThinkPad T580

The laptop comes with an Intel Core-i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It is available at a discount of 31 percent, priced at $1209.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo Yoga 720

Lenovo Yoga 720 comes with a Core-i7 processor, 6GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It is available at a discount of 31 percent, priced at $1059.99. Head over to this link to get it.

