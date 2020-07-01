Crysis Remastered Delayed After Leaked Trailer and Screenshots Fail to Impress

Today was supposed to be the day got our first official look at Crysis Remastered, the YouTube video was set to go live right around now, but at the last minute Crytek pulled it down. This move followed the leak of the Crytek Remastered trailer and some screenshots that didn’t particularly impress most fans – in some ways, Crysis Remastered almost looked worse than the original game. Well, now Crytek has officially made the call to delay to delay Crysis Remastered in order to get the game up to the “PC-and-console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect”.

As you know, Crysis Remastered will be coming into the world this year -- and at the same time the Crysis IP will debut on the Nintendo Switch!

Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well.

The features you're looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game. You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and want you to know; we've seen the reactions -- the good and the bad -- and we're listening! We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you'll have the game you love shortly!

The extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC-and-console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games. We hope you understand what we're up to -- and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements. Stay tuned, and we'll have the game in your hand as soon as we possibly can. We'll keep you updated on our progress, so please hand in there, and check back for updates!