Crysis Remastered Trilogy Comes to Steam on November 17.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy is a remaster of the legendary trilogy that was released on both consoles and PC. The latter of which was released as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Now, Crytek has announced that the trilogy will make its way onto Steam, and it will launch on November 17. Additionally, the game will launch with a discount offer that players can't miss.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be available on Steam on November 17, with a launch discount of 40% off for 7 days, priced at USD 29.99. If people already own the first Crysis Remastered, then they will get 55% off the Trilogy bundle the first week. Each legendary game in this excellent value all-in-one collection has been optimized and enhanced to play faster and better on today's hardware.

You can see the enhancements for yourself in this trailer which was showcased previously:

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes the following games:

Crysis Remastered: A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over the Lingshan Islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over the Lingshan Islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world. Crysis 2 Remastered: Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival.

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival. Crysis 3 Remastered: New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opt for stealth to achieve your goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy and the individual remasters are available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from the Microsoft Store, and PC from the Epic Games Store. The Steam version will be available on November 17.