Crysis Remastered May be Just the Beginning, Saber Exec Hints More Games Could Return

Following many months of hints and leaks, Crytek finally announced Crysis Remastered last week, but could the game just the beginning of a larger project? Crysis Remastered is being co-developed by the port-masters at Saber Interactive, and the studio’s new chief creative officer Tim Willits recently dropped some intriguing Crysis-related tweets. Willits has since deleted the tweets, but, of course, the Internet never forgets.

I always loved the Crysis games, and it's exciting to work with Crytek to bring these games to new audiences. #Crysis We will be talking about the remasters more soon. I'm glad people are excited.

Note the use of the word “games” and “remasters” – while perhaps it was just a double typo in two separate tweets, it sure does seem like Willits let slip that multiple Crysis games are going to be returning. While nothing is confirmed yet, it would certainly make sense for Crytek to greenlight multiple remasters, particularly if the first one sells well. In particular, I could definitely see Crysis Warhead (the standalone expansion to the first game) making a return.

But again, for now, the first Crysis is the only one that's been confirmed to be on the way. Here’s that game’s official description again:

Crysis Remastered will feature the original game’s single-player campaign alongside high-quality textures, an HD texture pack, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, and particle effects (where applicable). Further additions like volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections deliver a major visual upgrade to this classic FPS experience.

Crysis Remastered is coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch sometime this year. What other Crysis games would you like to see return? I recall Crysis 2 being almost as good as the first one, although I’d probably skip the Crysis 3 remaster.