Crysis Remastered Leak Confirms Agnostic Ray Tracing Solution, Additional Graphics Enhancements and Nintendo Switch Release

Following a few days of teasing, it seems like Crysis Remastered is real, according to a leak that has surfaced online today.

First discovered by @RobotBrush, Crysis Remastered has been leaked through the series' official website. According to the information found in the metadata, Crysis Remastered will bring "new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch."

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Battle of Scarif Update Has Been Delayed Again

A splash image has also been leaked, and you can check it out below.

The Crysis series is known to be an extremely demanding series, so it will be very interesting how Crysis Remastered will push the current PC and console hardware. The Nintendo Switch version will be particularly interesting to see in action, given how weaker it is compared to high-end PCs and the other current-generation consoles.

The original Crysis has been released back in 2007, featuring an epic story and engaging gameplay experience.

Adapt to Survive - An epic story thrusts players into an ever-changing environment, forcing them to adapt their tactics and approach to conquer battlefields ranging from newly frozen jungle to zero-gravity alien environments.

- An epic story thrusts players into an ever-changing environment, forcing them to adapt their tactics and approach to conquer battlefields ranging from newly frozen jungle to zero-gravity alien environments. Suit up! - A high-tech Nanosuit allows gamers to augment their abilities in real time on the battlefield. Players can choose to enhance their speed, strength, armor and cloaking abilities to approach situations in creative tactical ways.

- A high-tech Nanosuit allows gamers to augment their abilities in real time on the battlefield. Players can choose to enhance their speed, strength, armor and cloaking abilities to approach situations in creative tactical ways. Customizable Weaponry - A huge arsenal of modular weaponry gives gamers unprecedented control over their play style. Blow the opposition away with experimental weapons, discover alien technology and utilize custom ammunition from incendiary-tipped rounds to tactical munitions that can silently put foes to sleep.

Crysis Remastered launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.