Crysis 2 Remastered PC and Console Enhancements Detailed by Crytek

With the Crysis Remastered Trilogy due for release tomorrow on PC and consoles, Crytek's Steffen Halbig (Crysis Remastered Project Manager) and Rick Taylor (Community Manager) showcased some new Crysis 2 Remastered PC gameplay in a live stream that aired yesterday on Twitch.

In addition to that, the two Crytek employees also shared a detailed list of enhancements that PC and console users can expect to find in Crysis 2 Remastered. It consists mainly of technical features.

HDR (In a Day Zero Patch)

TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing)

Improved Post Processing POM (Parallax Occlusion Mapping improvements)

Improved Vegetation Shading

SSS (Screen Space Shadows)

SSDO (Screen Space Directional Occlusion)

SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination)

SVOGI (Voxel-based Global Illumination)

SSR (Screen Space Reflections - Improved from Crysis 1 Remastered)

Improved Shadow Technology

Shadows On Glass

Shadows On Particles

Shadows on Water (PC Only)

60 FPS Weapon Animation (Next Gen And PC Only)

60 FPS Water Ripples Animation (Next Gen And PC Only)

60 FPS and up to 4K Support for Next Gen Consoles

Around 150 Unique CPU & GPU Performance Improvements

Software RayTracing (PC Only)

Hardware RayTracing (PC Only)

NVIDIA DLSS (PC Only)

Improved Lighting

Improved Cubemap Reflections & Image Based Lighting

Improved Selected Materials and Textures (500 out of 2000)

Improved Selected Assets (38 of the most instanced props)

Improved Selected Vehicles (31 vehicles)

Improved Selected Weapons (18 Weapons, 3 Explosives, 9 Weapon Attachments)

Improved Selected Characters (12 Characters with 20 variations and 13 attachments)

Crysis 2 Remastered launches tomorrow, alongside the remasters of the first and the third installment, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

If you're looking to play on PC, the official system requirements can be found below.