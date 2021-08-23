Crysis Remastered Trilogy PS3 vs PS5 Comparison Trailer Shows Massive Improvements

Today, Crytek published an official comparison trailer showcasing the massive graphics and performance improvements that PlayStation players will see in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, moving from the original PlayStation 3 versions to running the games on PlayStation 5.

For the record, it was recently confirmed via Digital Foundry that the PS5 versions would run at 1440p and 60 frames per second. The Xbox Series X is expected to have a higher native resolution.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Won’t Run Natively on Next-Gen Consoles, PS5 is Only 1440p

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is scheduled to hit PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch (which will target 30FPS), at some point in the Fall season.